Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter Phil 'PG' Ciarletta set to release fifth single

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter Phil 'PG' Ciarletta releases his fifth single Please Stay on Friday, August 26.

Phil ‘PG’ Ciarletta releases his track Please Stay on Friday, August 26 and it’s the first new material he’s released this year.

Phil has already scored a number one in the UK Alternative Chart, and hit the Top 10 in the official Scottish singles charts and building on the success of his previous releases, Please Stay is a festival anthem landing just in time for the end of the summer season.

The single touches on feelings of not wanting a positive situation to end, although it may have already run its course, and hoping that good times return.

Phil 'PG' Ciarletta's latest track has the sound of a festival anthem and is released ahead of his performances at Vibration Festival in Falkirk and Outwith Festival in Dunfermline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lyrics’ optimistic themes are mirrored in the upbeat and energetic sound, with a hook in the bridge which is ideal for a festival singalong.

And Phil will get the chance to enjoy just that as he has two festival appearances lined up next month – Vibration Festival in Falkirk’s Callendar Park on September 4 and Outwith Festival in Dunfermline on September 10.

The indie singer-songwriter said: “I’m really excited about the release of Please Stay, I think I’ve managed to capture a hopeful feeling a lot of people are going to relate to.

"It’s such a big song and I think it’s going to sound epic live so I can’t wait to perform it for a crowd.

"Seeing the reaction to my previous singles has been amazing, so much more than I could have imagined when I was writing songs in my bedroom.

"I think this is the perfect follow up and it’s out just in time for the end of the summer.

"I hope people love listening to it as much as I’ve enjoyed making it, and that it becomes part of people’s soundtracks of the year.”

Phil started playing guitar at the age of 12 and went on to teach himself how to play bass, electric and acoustic guitar and percussion pedals before taking himself to regular open mic nights.

Since lockdown he has been steadily building momentum as a musician, writing and performing original material and honing his craft at grassroots venues across the UK.

From writing songs in his bedroom to playing on stages across the country, a lot has changed for the musician in the last few years.

His debut single The Sesh topped the UK iTunes Alternative Chart in 2020 and peaked at number eight on the Official Scottish Singles Chart.

Bonnie Toun, which was released last summer, was BBC Radio Scotland Afternoon Show’s track of the week and his most recent single, 27, was aired on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One.

Phil’s influences range from the likes of Gerry Cinnamon, The View, Paolo Nutini and the Stone Roses, which have shaped his indie, alternative Scottish sound.

His latest single was recorded at Morsecode Studios by Liam McCluskey and mixed and mastered by Jamie Holmes at Castle of Doom Studios.