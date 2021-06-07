The cases have all been linked to Styx Pool Hall in Victoria Road, which is now closed for the rest of the week.

It is the single biggest outbreak recorded at one business venue in the Lang Toun since restrictions started to ease - and it comes just days after Fife moved up to Level-1

NHS Fife’s Public Health team has now issued an appeal to anyone in the venue on Saturday, May 29 to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Styx Kirkcaldy

Styx had issued a statement on its Facebook page saying one positive test had forced its closure to carry out a deep clean - but tonight, NHS Fife revealed the full extent of the issue.

It confirmed that 38 individuals linked to the popular premises have tested positive for COVID-19.

A number of individuals have already been contacted by its contact tracers and given appropriate public health advice.

It is now asking any individuals who were in Styx that day to get in touch either by phone on (01592) 01592 226435 or by email: [email protected].

Styx, Kirkcaldy

The venue has voluntarily closed until Friday June 11.

Its original social media post blamed the outbreak on “an inconsiderate person who was in our venue, who has covid” and said: “We have waited a long time to get open again - but we are now forced to close once again.

“We are following all of the government guidelines and we are in contact with Test and Protect.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes but we have to look after our staff and the customers health.

“We are starting a deep clean tomorrow morning and we are getting a company in who specialize in this.”

Styx said it was hoping to re-open on Friday, and was pushing ahead with plans to screen the Scotland-England game on the 18th in its lounge, and promoted ticket sales in its post.

But, the outbreak has sparked an appeal to people in Kirkcaldy to continue to adhere to safety regulations.

NHS Fife said: “With restrictions continuing to ease across much of the country this weekend, local people in Kirkcaldy and across Fife are being reminded to follow the FACTS public health guidance.

This means wearing appropriate face coverings, avoiding crowded places, cleaning hands and surfaces, remaining two metres apart wherever possible and self-isolating immediately should anyone develop the signs or symptoms of COVID-19; such as a new, continuous cough; a fever or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

NHGS Fife said testing remains a vital part of preventing spread of the virus and Fifers are encouraged to visit one of the local testing sites established across the town if they have any symptoms or are concerned that they may have been in contact with a positive case.

For more information on COVID-19 testing in Fife, visit: www.nhsfife.org/testing

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.