Kirkcaldy Tech hairdresser whose celebrity clients include Victoria Beckham inducted into Hall of Fame

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A renowned hairdresser who was an apprentice with Vidal Sassoon has been inducted into Fife College’s Hall of Fame.

Sean Donaldson’s travels across the world began at the old Kirkcaldy Technical College where he trained. Now based in Miami Beach, Sean runs two successful salons catering to celebrity clients, including Sir Richard Branson, Victoria Beckham, and many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His induction into the Hall of Fame comes as part of Fife College’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on his time at Fife College, Sean said: “I loved my time at Kirkcaldy Technical College as it was then, and despite being known as a jokester in the class, I always had a clear vision of what I wanted to achieve. I always knew I wanted to be a hairdresser, and my dream was to work for Vidal Sassoon. The college gave me the technical and people skills to move forward with confidence. It was the absolute foundation of my career and creative life."

Sean Donaldson has been inducted into the college's Hall Of Fame (Pic: Fife College)

After graduating, Sean joined Vidal Sassoon as an apprentice in 1989, where he enjoyed a 15-year career that took him from the UK to cities across the US, including Atlanta, Washington DC, and New York. He became the youngest salon manager at 25 and served as the face of Vidal Sassoon’s global product brand across Australia and Asia, appearing on billboards and TV commercials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a fixture in Miami Beach, Sean’s salon is widely recognised as the premier destination for hairdressing in Miami. His educational seminars and workshops have shaped the careers of many aspiring stylists across the US.

Sean’s career has been filled with memorable moments, including providing hair services for Sir Richard Branson and his family on Necker Island. Notably, he gave Sir Richard his ‘Anti-Gravity Haircut’ just hours before the entrepreneur’s space expedition in 2021, which was featured in People Magazine.

Sean’s advice to Fife College students is simple: "Believe in yourself and set goals. Don’t be distracted by the opinions of others. Be kind, aim high, and remember that positive thoughts bring positive results."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Metcalfe, Fife College principal, said: “Sean’s journey from Kirkcaldy Technical College to a global hairdressing icon is truly inspiring. His success exemplifies everything we are about at Fife College – offering our students opportunities to learn, grow, and achieve their dreams.” > To commemorate its 125th anniversary, the college is inviting all alumni, staff, and students to share their own memories. Visit Fife College’s social media pages or email [email protected]