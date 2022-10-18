Tesco Express, Nicol Street made the donation after being selected as one of just two stores in Scotland to receive an extra pot of money, as part of a donation scheme from the supermarket’s bag for life fund.

At an event on Saturday, customers were asked to draw random tokens upon entering the store, with the person who pulled the lucky golden ticket being able to pick from three charities.

The Covid and Wellbeing Centre, Glenrothes was selected as the winner and it will now receive the £10,000 donation.

Tesco's £10,000 donation

Tracy Douglas, store manager, says that it still has plenty planned as it looks to continue providing charitable support for the community

She said: ”We still have our donate a hat and gloves donation box running in store until November, when we will donate all the items to the Cottage Centre in Kirkcaldy to help local children keep cosy in the colder months,

“I am absolutely delighted to be able to continue to support and help our local community, as they continue to shop in our store and show us their support during these tough times

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone looking for funding for a group in our area, please pop along and approach us in Kirkcaldy. If we can help we absolutely will”.