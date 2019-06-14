Kirkcaldy theatre set to open live lounge

Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre project could be just a matter of weeks away from opening the cafe at the venue on Kirkcaldy waterfront.

The former YWCA building could soon be operating with a hirable room for community groups as work to upgrade the hub continues.

Inside the new Kings Theatre renovation project in the old YWCA at Kirkcaldy prom, promenade, waterfront, esplanade, featuring some decorative items from the old ABC cinema (Pic: Victoria Litster).

It is hoped that the cafe and community room could be open by the beginning of August, with the live music and arts venue up and running by September.

Work has been continuing behind the scenes to renovate the building, which has lain empty and unused for years.

The transformation has been startling, with the bar room now effectively completed.

Once a barren empty room strewn with rubbish, it’s now a fully-furnished bar, with a warm, inviting decor and comfortable seating.

Elsewhere, the events room – which will feature live performances – is just a few short steps away from being ready.

Meanwhile another room seems just a coat of paint away from being able to host community groups and classes.

Dotted about the waterfront building are sly nods to the Kings’ High Street heritage; signs and mementos from the old ABC cinema.

Events manager Stephen Barbour said: “I’d like to see the cafe and bar, and the hirable space open for the beginning of August – that’s do-able.

“We need the plans to be completed for the work to done done, and the building warrant needs to be given to the council.

“The help and support we’ve had has been unbelievable, from our volunteers, and the council, and a lot of local firms. People are just constantly giving up time to keep the project moving. My dad Fred has done some building work, Ricky Douglas has done a lot of roof repairs. Granite Systems helped us and so did the Wee Carpet Shoppe.

“If it wasn’t for people like that I don’t know where we’d be.”

But with the end in sight, Stephen says the public can still pitch in.

“We need a couple of volunteers who have a bit of experience in painting, because there’s a fair bit needing done – and cleaning too.

“We also want to hear from groups that want to come in and hire out the room.”

So while the venue may soon be open, the Kings team will be working hard behind the scenes to make sure it happens as soon as possible.