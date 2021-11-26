Kirkcaldy town centre WILL get Christmas lights after council finds a solution

The good news comes after it emerged that the Lang Toun’s High Street faced a bleak festive season without its traditional illuminations.

Problems had been discovered with the infrastructure for putting the lights up.

But, Councillor Neil Crooks, convenor of the Kirkcaldy area committee, confirmed tonight that a solution had been found.

Traditional Christmas lights on Kirkcaldy High Street (Pic: Walter Neilson)

Ladybank-based lighting consultants Blachere Illuminations has come on board to light up the main shopping area, with plans to also use projectors to add even more of a festive backdrop.

Cllr Crooks said: "It’s a pity we did not have this news a few days earlier, but let’s look forward to the Christmas events by our town centre partners, and the council's new lighting arrangements to create the positive atmosphere we all want to generate.”News that the High Street wouldn’t have Christmas lights sparked widespread criticism online - despite the town unveiling a full festive programme which starts this weekend, based largely around events at the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Added Cllr Crooks: “I am delighted to announce that the hard work of Fife Council officers has finally paid dividends and the Christmas lights in Kirkcaldy town centre will shine brightly this year.

“I want to pay tribute in particular to Julie Dickson, our area community manager, and Ross Spiers from transportation services for bringing a particularly technical and challenging project to a positive conclusion.”Work had been going on behind the scenes to assess the fixtures and lighting.

Added Cllr Crooks: “With Blachere, a Fife company based in Ladybank, we are very much following the area committee mantra of supporting the local economy where we can.

“I have not seen the detail, but we are planning to enhance the lights with festive projectors as well as the lights over the town centre.”

Kirkcaldy’s Christmas countdown begins this weekend with the Mercat launching its own lights, and opening its Santa’s grotto.

There is also a lantern parade from Kirkcaldy Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade to the shopping mall, where the switch-on will be led by the cast of Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty.

The Mercat will also unveil its Christmas tree on Saturday to mark the start of the festive countdown.

