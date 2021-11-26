Panto: Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty is a ‘love letter to Kirkcaldy’ says director

The town’s Kings Live Lounge will host 70 performances of ‘Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty’ across six weeks - the most ambitious venture yet for the Esplanade venue, and one that has helped to transform the building.

The festive show is billed as “a love letter to Kirkcaldy” by the writer and director, Jonathan Stone who was behind many of the big pantos at the Adam Smith Theatre for a number of years.

He has a cast of five - including legendary dame Billy Mack - working on the smallest stage imaginable and playing in front of just 100 people each night, but this is a show with big ambitions.

Director Jonathon Stone with the cast in rehearsal (Pic: Scott Louden)

It promises all the magic of a traditional panto, with songs, sketches and comedy galore … and some surprises.

For Jonathon, thinking big while operating on a small scale has been a fascinating challenge.

“We have a fantastic cast and it is fantastic working with them,” he said.”

The cast of "Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty" in rehearsal (Pic: Scott Louden)

“It is probably ten times harder doing a show in such a small space - this has been the biggest challenging of my life as a director!

“It’s coming together very well. I keep saying this but it really is a love letter to Kirkcaldy.

“It is about Kirkcaldy with lots of details about the town, including Raith Rovers!”

And he hinted at a finale to remember.

Costume designer Lyn Buys (Pic: Scott Louden)

“The song we finish up move people to tears - if not, I’m not doing my properly”

The cast are current midway through daily rehearsals at the Live Lounge, with a dress rehearsal scheduled for next week ahead of opening night on Wednesday, December 1.

The sets are also being created at the venue to fit the stage.

Ya Wee Sleeping Beauty runs from December 1 until January 15, and a number of shows have already sold out - delighting the organisers, cast and director.

The run includes matinees, plus a relaxed performance, and shows specially for adults only post-Christmas.

It is the town’s only panto with the Adam Smith Theatre closed for refurbishment until 2023, and finishing touches are now being put in place ahead of opening night which is also sold out.

The panto will see huge numbers of people pouring through the doors of the Kings Live Lounge, many for the first time, and the hosts are eager to ensure they get the best welcome possible.

The venue has undergone a huge amount of refurbishment with the bar and lounge area transformed, and work started upstairs with the trust which runs the building working hard to bring it back into use after the pandemic.

Ticket info here: https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/event-details/pantominium-sleeping-beauty

