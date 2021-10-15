Anna Lemanska needed seven stitches in her leg after the unprovoked attack whilst out cycling with her friend.

It happened in August, but, she says, almost seven weeks later she is still waiting on answers from police even after providing a picture of the dog and its owner.

Anna has hit out at Fife Constabulary after the savage dog attack.

She said: “I was out cycling with my friend and were heading home when it happened.

"We were using one of the paths that link the Promenade to the road and passed a man with two English bulldogs.

"Without warning one of the dogs attacked me and took a hold of my left leg.

Anna's leg after receiving medical attention.

"I was on the ground, bleeding, bruised all over, and I also sprained my wrist. Luckily my friend managed to get a picture of the man and the dog.”

Anna’s friend then rushed off to collect her car as she couldn’t walk to take her to the hospital.

"I had to wait on the ground while my friend went for her car before she rushed me up to the hospital. I called the police when we were in the car but I was in so much pain I could barely talk.

"At the hospital I was X-rayed and then a nurse gave me seven stitches as the dog had ripped out so much tissue. Now my leg is numb and my doctor thinks I may have nerve damage.”

After contacting the police Anna was told that an officer would come to see her to take a statement on the following Friday.

"The attack happened on Wednesday afternoon and I was told the police would come on the Friday, but they never came until the Sunday – it took them a further week to interview my friend who witnessed the attack.

"The last I heard from them was five weeks ago – I also contacted Fife Council’s dog warden service but I also haven’t had a response for about five weeks.

"I’m really angry about this. A dangerous dog is still out there

"I’m trying to be patient, but it has been seven weeks now and to still have no answers is just ridiculous – I don’t think they are doing their job properly.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a woman bitten by a dog at the promenade in Kirkcaldy during the afternoon of Wednesday, August 25.

“An appointment was made to speak to the woman at the time and enquiries remain ongoing.”

The matter was also reported to Fife Council which manages the region’s dog warden service

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council's safer communities manager, said: "We are aware of this incident and are working with our partners to investigate.

"If anyone has any further information in relation to this incident or would like to report another instance of a dog being out of control, contact [email protected], or call 03451 550022."

