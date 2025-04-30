Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Adam Smith Festival of Ideas is set to be even bigger this year as it becomes part of Kirkcaldy’s forest Langtoun Fest.

The annual gathering of academics and big names to celebrate the global importance of Adam Smith runs from June 5-8, and its events will be added to the 130-plus now planned across the Lang Toun as part of the month-long summer initiative.

Langtoun Fest aims to help promote and shine a spotlight on the many activities - from concerts to walks - that a host of groups and individuals have organised to dispel the myth that nothing happens in the town.

The Festival Of Ideas is one of the festival’s key components - and this week it unwrapped some of its highlights.

How the classic car event could look in the heart of Kirkcaldy town centre (Pic: Adam Smith Global Foundation)

Organised annually by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, it will have no fewer than seven events this summer, headlined by VIP guest, Actor Brian Cox - previous star names who have appeared include Sandi Toksvig, David Tennant, Ed Balls, Joanna Lumley, and Eddie Izzard.

This year’s programme includes the Adam Smith Pub quiz hosted by local quizmaster Mungis on Thursday, June 5 which will include a special round of questions on the renowned economist and philosopher. It takes place in Betty Nicols - there has been a tavern at this High Street location, a stones-throw from where Smith lived, since 1741, so it was most probable he would have drunk here with the locals.

On Friday, June 6 at Fife College there will be an international panel discussion titled ‘Exploring Smith – History, Sociology and Law’.

The panel includes Professor Maksymilian Del Mar (Queen Mary University of London) Professor John Hall (McGill University, Montreal), and Professor Murray Pittock (University of Glasgow). Prior to that there will be a special Adam Smith heritage trail starting from Fife College which will explore key historical locations connected to Smith’s life and legacy in Kirkcaldy. A second trail is planned for Saturday, June 7, starting and ending at the Adam Smith Heritage Centre.

Festival of Ideas stars - Brian Cox, Arabella Weir and Graeme Park (Pics: submitted)

Brian Cox will be on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre in conversation with actor Arabella Weir. He will talk about his highly anticipated return to the stage in Scotland where he plays the ghost of Adam Smith. Cox comes to the Lang Toun ahead of taking the play to the Edinburgh International Festival, and will be introduced by Gordon Brown, former MP and Prime Minister.

On Sunday, June 8 the foundation will host the premier of the third play in the trilogy by John Yule.

‘Adam Smith: A Canopy of Hope’ takes on the subject of the financial crash from Smith perspective. This will be a unique reading to a small audience upstairs in the Adam Smith Heritage Centre. The evening will also be accompanied by cello music.

The foundation is also involved in several other events during Lang Toun Fest - details are at Details are at www.adamsmithglobalfoundation.com/new-events

The organisation is behind the Lang Toun Classic Car show which will take over the High Street on June 13 - a first for the town. It is free for exhibitors and visitors.

The Big Guddle is an event for kids - and their parents - organised by the Bairns Group in the Adam Smith walled garden on Sunday, June 15, while Kirkcaldy Yoga Festival is on Saturday 21st. There is also a uniquely intimate gig headed by Hacienda DJ Graeme Park in aid of Sarcoma UK at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club on Friday, June 27.