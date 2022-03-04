Formally named the Mish Mash Market, Kirkcaldy Boot and Mart is run by power couple Jean Natt and Tommy Stowe who took over the market in 2020 after running a stall there for five years.

Since then, they have focused on giving back to the community through various projects and fundraisers to help people in need.

Jean at the stall raising money to buy a television for Victoria Hospital's ward 43. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Most recently, the indoor car booty located in the Mitchelston Industrial Estate, has been supporting Crossgates charity, Acorn Aid Scotland, by providing it with a free space to help raise cash for good causes such as aid appeals for Ukrainian and Afghanistan.

Jean, who lives in Dunfermline, said: “We first opened up in October 2020, but I still find it amazing that a lot of people in Kirkcaldy don’t even know we are here.

"Since opening we have tried to support as many good causes as possible.

"We provide Acorn Aid Scotland with a free stall to help them raise money for any projects that they are working on and we also have a stall that is currently raising money for a new television for ward 43 in Victoria Hospital.”

The boot and mart has also previously collected food for Kirkcaldy Foodbank and hosted Macmillan coffee mornings.

"Leading up to Christmas we decided to collect food for vulnerable people in Kirkcaldy,” she said. “The support that we received from our stall holders and people visiting was amazing!”

“We’ve also help to raise money for Macmillan with a few coffee mornings in partnership with Acorn Aid.”

June Millar, co-founder of Acorn Aid Scotland, said: "We are a charity that supports other charities. We have a small committee but one that is very effective.

“When Kirkcaldy Boot and Mart was first opened, Jean said we could have a free space in the building to help us raise money for charities.

"We’re very grateful to the boot and mart team. They are very supportive of us to help raise money – it’s magnificent.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Kirkcaldy-Boot-Mart-106309411237485/.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.