Kirkcaldy's Kings Theatre launches new creative hub and food and drink courtyard

The venue on the Esplanade had just started a bit of a buzz when everything stopped overnight in March 2020.

Fast forward more than two years, and it is now back up and running - and with a stack of plans to make the most of a building with a rich history and, once more, a bright future.

Its foundation stones were laid 92 years ago this very week on May 24 1930.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wraps came off the new food and drink courtyard at the weekend (Pics: John Murray)

The former YWCA was custom built by public subscription and opened in 1931 to house the burgeoning Kirkcaldy Girls’ Club - an organisation which had been formed during the First World War.

Two years later, on March 31, 1933, Edward, Prince of Wales, the future King Edward VIII, visited the club, watched many of the activities taking place.

He declared it to be “a wonderful place.”

Inside the upper floor which could be a new home to Fife creatives (Pics: Fife Fee Press)

Tapping into the full potential of 9 Esplanade with its myriad of rooms, lounge, performance space and courtyard is now the focus of the team behind the Live Lounge.

The year got off to the toughest of starts when COVID wiped out its panto run - its most ambitious venture to date - and the building spent the winter months wrapped in scaffolding as work began to make it wind and watertight, and tackle many of the issues inherited by years of lying empty.

The work came via key funding from Fife Council and a number of other organisations, and now the wraps have come off and the doors have re-opened, the aim is to bring people back through its doors to see the changes for themselves.

And top of the priority list is filling the first floor which could become a vibrant new home for many of Fife’s creative artists.

Paul Grant, of Grain Schooner, in the Kings Courtyard (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The seven rooms offer fantastic work spaces for everyone from painters to writers to photographers - the list is endless, the scope huge.

It has the potential to be Kirkcaldy’s answer to the Fire Station Creative in Dunfermline.

The west Fife venue took over the town’s former fire station in 2015 to become home to many creatives as well as a cafe and performing space.

Tony Delicata on stage with La Dolce Vita

Kirkcaldy’s version comes with breathtaking views across the Forth.

Warren Hawke, management consultant, said: “There was a recognition that there weren’t many of this type of facilities in Fife, especially Kirkcaldy, so it was key that we created one.

“We reached out to a number of local creatives last year and asked what they would want from a building - there was no point creating facilities that they didn’t want or wouldn’t use.

“They gave us a lot of input into how the rooms should look.

“They said don’t polish the floors - so we didn’t. That’s why they are plyboard.

“They suggested keeping it simple and basic, and use the exposed brickwork a feature, so that’s what we did.”

The trustees behind the Kings Theatre now hope creatives will sign up to use one of the rooms - which are all secure - and help breathe new life into the building.

And downstairs, the work has also continued with the courtyard becoming a new food and drink venue at the weekend.

A new bar has been built, and tables and chairs set up. The next step is to string lighting across it and look at how best to bring the space to life with artwork.

Mitchelston based Grain Schooner is supplying craft beers and ciders, and is also launching its own shop at the venue.

The new venture also featured acoustic music, and it is set to become a regular event this summer.

And, inside, the Kings’ what’s on schedule is starting to fill up once more after everything was halted for lockdown and then stopped again as restrictions returned earlier this year.

The popular quiz nights have been restarted, and there are plans to host everything from acoustic nights to jazz, open mic sessions, and live comedy.

For Tony Delicata, who is part of the Kings team, the remit is to put on shows which give people a place to perform - and watch.

“It’s a case of finding out what works for the building and what people want,” he said.

Tony’s own group, La Dolca Vita Swing Collective are on stage on June 11 to close out the Adam Smith Festival weekend.

The five-piece swing/jazz band pay homage to the giants of the Rat Pack Swing era with its take on music by artists such as: Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin and many others.

The schedules also include a gig by the Sauza Kings on June 3, followed on June 4 by the grand debut of the Royal Court Variety Show featuring Fife’s biggest and best drag acts.

The Kings is also the new home for the Lang Toun Jazz Festival which has six shows planned in a marathon day of live music on Saturday, June 25.

And the door is open to anyone to drop in and find out more about taking part in any of the nights.

The Kings are keen to establish their own jam sessions - events where people can tune up and play in the company of fellow musicians. Email [email protected] for more details.

After COVID wrecked the venue’s ambitious panto run, there’s a new vibrancy around the building -one that can carry it into 2023 and beyond.