Kirkcaldy's newest community golf club set to support the community in 2022

Despite being formed only a few months ago, Dunnikier Park Community Golf Club (DPCG) already has an established track record and now wants to build on that early success.

The fledgling organisation aims to encourage people of all ages and abilities to have fun playing golf and other sporting activities, and wants to make 2022 a key year.

A registered charity, it hopes to contribute to four key outcomes through its programmes and other initiatives.

There will be particular emphasis on supporting disadvantaged and underprivileged youngsters, as well as adults to take part in sport and learning opportunities which help to foster and develop a community spirit.

The aim is to raise self-esteem and confidence, build a successful pathway to enjoyable participation in golf, support healthier lifestyles, and strengthen community engagement.

Initially the bulk of activities will be centred at Dunnikier Park Golf Course, with its hugely popular course with its six par-3 holes and practice bays being used to welcome new and not-so-new golfers.

Martin Christie, the club’s chairman, said that cost will not be a barrier to access: “Our aim is to establish strong working relationships with all relevant agencies and organisations to build on the established partnerships which led to the setting up of DPCG.

“These include local primary and secondary schools, Fife Active Schools, Scottish Disability Golf, Dunnikier Park Golf Club, Fife Golf Trust, Scottish

Golf and Kirkcaldy Area Committee.”

