Jock Allan, 71, from Kirkcaldy, who staff at the bar affectionately call ‘Santa’, decided to get the chop for charity after hearing about the efforts that staff were making to raise funds for kids who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Every year Jock grows his hair and beard in order to dress up as Santa Claus at Christmas time to raise money for worthy causes.

During lockdown he decided to grow it out and brave the shave in the popular Kirk Wynd pub to try to raise as much cash as he could for those less fortunate.

Jock 'Santa' Allan getting his haircut for kids cancer charity Young Lives vs Cancer.

Kirsten Knox, who is a shift manager at the pub, said: “I helped Jock organise his sponsored haircut after he told me that he decided to get it cut to try and raise some cash for kids who have cancer.

Shift manager, Kirsten Knox, at the Robert Nairn pub in Kirkcaldy

"He wanted to do something good for others and thought that a sponsored haircut would be a great way to raise funds for Young Lives vs Cancer.

"A few days before Jock had his haircut, a little girl who comes in every Saturday with her grandad gave me some money to put towards his haircut – it was so sweet and heartwarming.”

Kirsten said that staff at the pub are going full steam ahead to support worthy causes, small businesses, and focusing on rekindling community spirit in Kirkcaldy.

"We have lots of plans to raise money for good causes, and we’re also planning on hosting a craft sales event at the end of the month to help small businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic and to support them to get back on their feet,” she said.

"Throughout lockdown we were really worried about some of our regulars as a lot of them live on their own – its really hammered home that we need to stick together as a community.

"After seeing all of the great community spirit in Kirkcaldy throughout last year and the multiple lockdowns we really want to keep that going by helping as many people that we can.”

