Knockhill, food festivals and Highland Games in Fife secure new funding

Around £75,000 has been committed through EventScotland awards from a fund set up to support projects taking place outweigh Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The six Fife events were among 20 across Scotland to receive backing from the National Events Programme.

The biggest pot went to East Neuk Festival which received £25,000, followed by the British Superbikes Championships staged at Knockhill which got £20,000.

Crail Food Festival (Pic: Andrew Elder)

The 200th Fife Show was awarded £15,155, the McRae Rally Challenge £14,000, Inverkeithing Highland Games £3300 and Crail Food Festival £2500.

Neil Gray, Scottish Government Culture Minister, said: “It’s great to see many of the mainstays in the cultural calendar back with live programmes and events across Scotland during summer 2022.

“I’m also delighted that the Scottish Government has been able to support this programme with just over £740,000 in funding.

"With this funding round we are able to support more events than ever before, from community focused events and music festivals to sporting events, boosting the number of events people have the opportunity to attend in their local area.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director said: “We are delighted to be supporting these events taking place in Fife to help support the recovery of Scotland’s tourism and events industry.

“Few industries have the impact events do.

”They play an important role in our communities, enabling us all to connect, enjoy and share memorable experiences.