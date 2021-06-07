Landmark Kirkcaldy town centre building to become flats

The Swan Memorial Building at the foot of Kirk Wynd is to be turned into luxury flats.

The upper floors, which were formerly offices, are to be turned into four flats.

The building sits above the British Heart Foundation shop on the corner of Kirk Wynd, which isn’t affected by the plans.

Swan Memorial Building at the foot of Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy, is to be converted into flats. In the background is the former Fife Free Press office which is also being turned into flats.

It was previously home to the YMCA until 1952, but has sat empty in recent years

Now, the people behind the application, David Nicholson, of High Street based Insure Direct, and Peter Nelson Roofing, hope the development will bring more people back to living in the town centre, and at an address with a rich history.

The flats will be a mix of two and one-bedroom apartments.

The Swan Memorial Building - the name can still be seen to this day at the top of the building - was built at a cost of £3000 to commemorate Patrick Don Swan, who was Provost of Kirkcaldy for 30 years.

The striking red sandstone building was then home to the YMCA until 1952, as well a several other community groups.

Mr Nicholson said: “It’s a beautiful building with fantastic views across the Forth from the top floor.

"Our idea is to bring it back to life. We won’t revive our High Street unless we can get people back living in it – people who who eat in it, drink in it, and use the local businesses.”

The plans will now go before councillors for a final decision.

It is the latest residential development to be unveiled for the town centre.

The gap site where the Co-Op once stood is being turned into flats after 15 years. It will also involve the demolition of the former furniture shop next to it.

Work is on-going to turn the former Fife Free Press building at 23 Kirk Wynd into six flats with private parking, while the transformation of the upper floors at the Olympia Arcade at the west end of the High Street, has resulted in 13 new flats going on the market in recent weeks.

