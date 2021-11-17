The shop opened on November 13 last year.

Over the last 12 months, staff have saved countless bikes from landfill, and encouraged more people in the community to get on a bike as well as holding free maintenance workshops and free Dr Bike sessions across Kirkcaldy and beyond.

They celebrated the shop's first birthday by offering discounts on bikes and accessories on the day, as well as some fun and games, with a fix-a-flat challenge and the Peachy Keen Water Lot of Energy challenge which saw friends and families going head to head to power a water pump and see who could fill up the water bottles the fastest.

Lang Toun Cycles started up during lockdown – and there were some challenges.

Its parent organisation Greener Kirkcaldy.

A spokeswoman said the main difficulty was finding a suitable premises for the project.

She said: “We wanted the community bike shop to be based in the town centre as town centre regeneration is important to Greener Kirkcaldy.

"We also wanted the shop to be easily accessible to people who don’t have a car. – and so, the High Street was the obvious choice.”

The pandemic quickly impacted on the organisation’s plans to get up and running.

"Last spring and summer, many of the estate agents were on furlough so, there were long delays in securing the premises,” she added.

“The team started trading from a spare room within Greener Kirkcaldy’s headquarters building on East Fergus Place, and finally secured the shop at 245 High St last October.

"After a paint job and fit-out – and a lot of DIY from the team – it opened last November.”

She continued: “Lang Toun Cycles has filled a gap in the market.

"Kirkcaldy had no bike shop in the town centre.

"It offers good quality, affordable bikes for sale, repairs, and servicing in an easy-to-access town centre location.

“Over the last year they have upcycled countless donated bikes that would otherwise go to landfill or for scrap, or languish in people’s shed forever, and have given people opportunities to volunteer – learning new skills and gaining work experience.

"Selling refurbished bikes also gives those who can’t afford a new bike an option to get around on two wheels.”

The community bike shop is supported by the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund and Path’s For All’s Smarter Choices Smarter Places Fund as well as Cycling UK and the customers of Lang Toun Cycles. Staff have also received funding from the Energy Saving Trust‘s e-bike Grant Fund to add bikes to the bike borrowing fleet.

Staff have run courses and workshops teaching people cycle maintenance skills as well as free Dr. Bike checks across Kirkcaldy with the next event scheduled for December 18 at Templehall Parish Church. Slots are available to book now.

To find out more, pop into the shop at 245 High Street, Kirkcaldy and talk to the staff, or email: [email protected] or call (01592) 328920.

