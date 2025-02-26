Lang Toun Fest: Businesses urged to be part of Kirkcaldy's new summer festival

Businesses across Kirkcaldy are being urged to get behind the town’s new month-long summer festival.

Lang Toun Fest takes place in June, and will feature a host of events run by many different community groups.

The emphasis is on people coming forward with their own plans to pack out the entire month and create a vibrant what’s on diary to dispel the myth that ‘nothing ever happens here.’

The thinking is there is no single person at the helm, but instead, a steering group which wants to work with local groups and individuals behind a host of events in the hope that many can come under its umbrella branding.

Ryan Strachan, Love Oor Lang Toun, wants to hear from businesses keen to get involved (Pic: Submitted)

Lang Toun Fest came out of meetings between a number of key groups in the town to see how they could work together, and a landmark anniversary acted as the launchpad.

Waterstones are already on book with a number of meet the author events at its High Street shop, and it is also hosting an evening of conversation featuring best-selling crime writer Val McDermid and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at St Bryce Kirk on June 27.

Lang Toun Fest also includes the Festival of Ideas run by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, the centenary of Kirkcaldy Galleries and culminates with Fife Pride at the start of July - and the aim is to bring together as many other events planned that month across the community.

The planned events will be a celebration of arts, culture, and local talent, and the hope is they will attract not just locals but visitors from surrounding areas, making it a prime opportunity for businesses to engage with a wider customer base.

Kirkcaldy businesses now have a chance to showcase their products as organisers look to encourage local shops, cafes, restaurants, and service providers to provide exciting offers, products, and experiences that will capture the attention of local festival-goers, residents and visitors.

From festival-inspired drinks and a “Lang (Toun) Island Ice Tea” to a Lang Lunch, it is hoped that special menu options, retail offers or differing opening hours may be available. The festival steering group is confident that additional footfall to venues across the town could have a positive impact on nearby offerings.

The Lang Toun Fest logo, designed by local artist Susan McGill will also be able to be utilised by those organising events, or with special promotions during the festival period

Ryan Strachan, from Love Oor Lang Toun, one of the local organisations co-ordinating the events, said: “This festival is a wonderful opportunity for local business to take advantage of the increased attention and footfall during the five weeks. We will hopefully be bringing some new eyes to the town and reintroducing some old ones. Lets be bold!”

Further Lang Toun Fest details, and a website to submit further events is expected in the coming weeks. If you would like to participate,or require further information, the primary contact is [email protected]