Largo Arts Week: 60 artists and live music at sixth annual festival

Largo Arts Week takes centre stage from this weekend with 60 artists set to showcase their work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event returns for its sixth year and will bring huge numbers of visitors into Lower Largo and its surrounding communities. Running from Saturday, July 12 to Sunday 20th, it will also feature live music each evening across local venues.

Famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, the man who inspired the story of Robinson Crusoe, Lower Largo and the surrounding villages have in recent years become a creative hub for a range of artists inspired by its coast and countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year artists are also participating in a charity event to decorate ceramic “Lundie Seals”, which will be auctioned after the festival with the proceeds going to Prostate Cancer UK.

Susan McMillan is one of the artists taking part in this year's Largo Arts Week (Pic: submitted)

Another unique focal point will be a “Sweet Treat Sculpture Trail” where youngsters from the local Lundin Mill primary school and nursery have created large-scale sculptures inspired by sweets, treats and cakes.

Dougi McMillan, Largo Arts Week director, said: “The festival is going from strength to strength and we’re looking forward to a vibrant celebration of art, community and fun throughout the week.

"Our artists’ studios are the true backbone of the festival, featuring a fantastic line-up of established artists, sculptors, photographers and performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted this year to also shine a spotlight on youth with the sweet sculpture trail created by local youngsters - from towering custard creams to magnificent carrot cakes, it'll be a treat for all ages.”

Youngsters from Lundin Mills help to launch Largo Arts Week (Pic: Submitted)

The 2025 festival will showcase an array of arts and crafts across 40 diverse locations. Visitors will be able to stroll through the villages of Lower Largo, Upper Largo and Lundin Links, taking in the opportunity to view and buy works of art in artists’ own homes and studios.

The festival’s musical lineup includes a welcome returns from Lights Out By Nine, 3's A Crowd, The Best Dressed Blues Band and Astral Suns.

Dougi added: “We’re looking forward to visitors and locals alike joining us for nine days of artistic discovery, entertainment, and community spirit.”

Full details of Largo Arts Week’s can be found at www.largoartsweek.com

​

​