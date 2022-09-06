The building is undergoing major conservation work, and the Old Kirk Trust has organised short half hour, hard hat tours to let people see what has been going on behind the scenes.

They take place on Thursday, September 8 and Friday 9th.

Rosemary Potter, who chairs the trust, said: “For the past six months, the Old Kirk tower has been clad in blue and pink scaffolding sheets as stonemasons and joiners work on its restoration.

Kirkcaldy Old Kirk's 15th Century tower

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately delays in the supply of stone from the quarry and the need to address further strengthening of the tower roof mean that the tower will not be completed in time to open to the public on Doors Open Day.

“But the good news is that there will be opportunity that weekend to see what the skilled workmen have been doing behind the scaffolding frontage.”

Visitors can see inside the lower part of the tower on tours led by the contractor.

Tours will start on the Thursday at 10:00am on the hour until 3:00pm.

On Friday at 10:00am, Roz Artis from the Scottish Lime Centre will talk about the use of lime and stone in traditional building skills - entry is free.

Hard-hat tours will start on the hour at 11:00am after her talk and the last one will be at 2:00pm.

Booking in person at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk on Fridays and Saturdays between 10:00am and 3.30pm or via www.kirkcaldyoldkirktrust.org.uk

On Friday at 2:00pm there will be a tour of the historic graveyard, telling some of the "Stories from Stones.”