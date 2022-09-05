Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist contractors moved in at the end of last week to start the demolition process after the building was left in a dangerous state following the devastating fire on August 17.

The developments came just days after a packed public meeting saw residents express their frustration and anger at what they saw as delays following the devastating blaze.

The demolition contractor arrived on site on Thursday and worked throughout the weekend after Fife Council waived restrictions.

The last brickwork remains standing at the fire-ravaged Lundin Links Hotel, demolished over the weekend by specialist crews (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Hopes are now high that the A915 road re-open by Wednesday, September 7.

The speed with which the schedule was announced came after growing concerns over the huge impact the fire was having on the town.

With the main road closed, traders reported losing one third of their business, while diversions added lengthy delays to journeys to and from the north-east of Fife.

Demolition crews at work razing the former Lundin Links Hotel (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The public meeting, attended by over 160 people, saw residents push Fife Council, the police and the liquidator for firm answers, and a clear timescale of action.

With the building down, all debris will be cleared from the site for onward processing and/or recycling.

In order to safely manage this and prevent accident on the A915, Fife Council has asked to keep existing restrictions on Emsdorf Street.

Claire Middlebrook, Liquidator of Kapital Residential Ltd said the demolition work will take place in one continuous site visit, which is estimated to take five weeks. Site security, including manned guards and CCTV cameras will remain for the duration of the work