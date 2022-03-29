Last chance to bid for piece of Fife theatre history

Five theatre chairs, saved from the Adam Smith Theatre before its renovation, are going up for auction.

There are only five theatre chairs, which were saved as part of the refurbishment of Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre, left and they are going up for auction in April.

The set of three and set of two seats are part of a ‘silent auction’ which is now open for bids and will close at midnight on Sunday, April 10.

This is the second auction to be run by OnFife in recent months in a bid to raise £10,000 to open up the excitement of theatre to even more people at all its venues through the creation of resources for people with neurodiverse conditions and with visual and hearing impairments.

While the chairs have lost none of their showbiz appeal, bidders should be aware they have served audiences well and are not pristine by any means.

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development for OnFife, said: “We were delighted to make so many people happy with the first auction just before Christmas and this is the last chance to own a piece of theatre history.

"It is also a great opportunity to show your support for our theatres, which have been so badly hit by the pandemic while at the same time helping to broaden accessibility.

"We urge you to dig deep to help us reach our target so that together we can truly broaden access to the magic of theatre for those to whom it’s less accessible.

"Happy bidding and good luck!”

To find out more visit www.onfife.com/venues/adam-smith-theatre/adam-smith-chair-auction/

