Lochgelly grandad set to complete his 1000-mile fundraising run this weekend

Don Campbell (68), initially set out to raise £1000 for local foodbanks and charitable causes after his wife Margaret, who delivers parcels and meals for the foodbank in the town, told him about the hardships some families face during the festive period.

Beginning his challenge at the start of the year, the fitter, sprint coach, and Highland Games handicapper, has smashed his target by raising £5000.

Don is nearing the end of his mammoth run for charity. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Don, a veteran of Highland Games up and down the country since he was 15-years-old, wanted to do something positive for the people in Lochgelly and Cardenden.

He said: “I set out to raise £1000, but I’ve now reached £5000 – I can’t thank the people who have donated enough, they have really done done me well.

"The money will be split between foodbanks, churches, Salvation Army, and other charities in the two towns to buy presents and food for families and old folk.

“The thought of these people struggling really was the driving force that kept me going through all of those horrible nights that I was out running.”

Born and bred in Lochgelly, Don said that the even though he’s lived there his whole life, it’s easy to not notice social issues around you.

"After my wife Margaret started volunteering at the foodbank I started to hone in to all of the problems people face in the area – the thought that my running could get a kid or an old biddy a present on Christmas Day has made it all worthwhile.

"The response from the locals has been brilliant and I’m chuffed to bits with the amount I’ve raised.”

Don will complete his 250th four mile circuit this Sunday, and adds that running is a way of life for him, even though his 1000 mile challenge pushed him to the limit.

"50 years ago the four mile circuit I’ve been running would have just been a warm-up, but now that I’m at the end of it my legs are screaming – paracetamol and Voltarol are definitely my amigos.

"I was a sprinter when I was younger – I’d run forever if you let me,”

