Long-term volunteers wanted to help out at the Isle of May this summer

Anyone looking to develop a career in conservation, between years at university or looking for a change of career, would be ideally suited for the role.

Reserve manager David Steel said they are looking for people who will help with visitor management; meet and providing information to daily visitors as well as to help run events and look after the island’s infrastructure.

Volunteers are being sought to help out on the Isle of May this summer.

He said: “As well as this you’ll get involved with species monitoring (especially Arctic Terns, Eiders and Large Gulls) including ringing, monitoring, feeding watches and population counts. On top of all this you’ll get involved with practical maintenance of the reserve including habitat management and basic maintenance tasks and anything else which crops up on the island. You’ll be living on the island with the wider team.

“The volunteer posts are for the summer (starting date can be discussed but ideally mid-April to early May) and you’ll need to be at least 18 years old, personable, approachable, enthusiastic, a good communicator, and have excellent spoken English.

"You’ll need to be able to fit into a small island community and to work in a team or on your own. You’ll have a strong interest in conservation, a good knowledge of Scotland’s natural heritage and lots of enthusiasm. You’ll be physically fit and have a responsible attitude to health and safety. You’ll be willing to work outdoors in all weathers, keen to learn and adaptable.”

Deadline for applications in Friday, February 18. For more info email David at [email protected]

