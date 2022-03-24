LoveOliver set to hold special fundraiser day for refugee Ukrainian childhood cancer families in the UK

The event will see all the money raised in The LoveOliver Shop in Glenrothes’ Kingdom Centre going directly to support Ukrainian childhood cancer families who have come to the UK for treatment.

Jennifer Gill, co-founder of LoveOliver, said: “A childhood cancer diagnosis is horrific enough without having to face leaving your home and country due to war.

Jennifer Gill at the charity's store in Glenrothes. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"We cannot even imagine the devastation Ukrainian families have had to endure in leaving behind their homes as well as being separated from their loved ones in these circumstances during their child's cancer treatment.

"When we were going through treatment with Oliver all we ever wanted was to be at home, together, because that was where we were safe and complete.

“Ukrainian families facing childhood cancer do not have any of these things, and together we need to do what we can to make the UK their new safe place.

"For this reason we have decided that all money raised in The LoveOliver Shop on Saturday, March 26, from 10:am-4:00pm, will go directly to support Ukrainian childhood cancer families who have come to the UK for treatment.”

She added: “We will have extra collection buckets for anyone who wishes to donate, as well as special offers and the return of our ever popular Toybola. Please put this date in your diary and come along to support this fundraiser if you can.”

