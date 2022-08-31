Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes just 48 hours after a packed public meeting saw residents express their frustration and anger at what they saw as delays following the devastating blaze last moth.

A demolition contractor has been appointed and is scheduled to arrive on site on Thursday (September 1).

It is expected to start work immediately and bring down what is left of the historic building by Sunday, working throughout the weekend.

The former hotel is set to be demolished

Fife Council hopes to have the main A915 road re-open by Wednesday, September 7.

The speed with which the schedule was announced late last night comes after growing concerns over the huge impact the fire was having on the town.

With the main road closed, traders reported losing one third of their business, while diversions added lengthy delays to journeys to and from the north-east of Fife.

The public meeting, attended by over 160 people, saw residents push Fife Council, the police and the liquidator for firm answer and a clear timescale of action.

The Scottish Government, in its role a secured creditor of the site, issue an emphatic rejection of criticism that it was was responsible for delays in getting the work started, describing them a “categorically untrue.”

Lat night, Claire Middlebrook, Liquidator of Kapital Residential Ltd, gave the community the news it wanted - a timetable of events.

She said a contractor had been appointed and was set to start work.

She said: “Due to the precarious nature of the remaining structures, specialist long reach equipment has been ordered and is scheduled to arrive on Thursday (September 1).

“Protective steel road plates will be used to prevent damage to the A915’s road surface. Subject to the final few processes clearing in time, it is the intention to commence the demolition on Friday (September 2), with work continuing through Saturday and Sunday.

"Fife Council has acted swiftly to waive weekend restrictions on construction works.”to re-assess the road closure, and get the carriageway open again from Wednesday, September 7.

Ms Middlebrook added: “Following the demolition, all debris will be cleared from the site for onward processing and/or recycling.

“In order to safely manage this and prevent accidents on the A915, the request to be made of Fife Council will retain the existing restrictions on Emsdorf Street for the duration of the works.

“All of the demolition work will take place in one continuous site visit, which is estimated to have a total duration of approximately five weeks.”

Site security, including manned guards and CCTV cameras will remain on site for the duration

of the works.”