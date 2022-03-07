Maggie’s Fife: Fundraising knitters and crafters raise £8000 for cancer care centre

And despite spending most of the first half of 2021 being in lockdown or heavy Covid restrictions, the ‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ team still raised an incredible £8,000 last year for our cancer care centre.

The group launched its sales of their homemade goods in 2014 and had sold its knitted baby items from a table at the main entrance to Victoria Hospital.

But when the building went into lockdown and all visitors were kept out, it meant the venue was off limits.

A few of the Made for Maggie’s Fife Team, (from left) Lynn Wilson, Lynne Napier, Marion Sutherland, Katherine Tullis

Lynne Napier and her team were determined to find new ways to continue and adapted to offer a ‘Click and Collect’ service through their Facebook page Made for Maggie’s Fife, as well as local delivery.

They also found various new locations both to stock and sell their quality items and are regulars at the Kingsgate Small Business Market.

And such has been their success that they have even seen their items travel as far as Orkney, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, Greece and even Australia!

Lynne said: “Although the bulk of our stock is knitted items for babies and toddlers, we have quite a varied mix of other things including hats, scarves, mitts, ear warmers, quilts, teddies, as well as lots of seasonal bits and bobs.

“Occasionally we post knitted items for sale through our Facebook page, and I don't mind people contacting me personally if they're after something special. We are also pleased to post items if costs are met.”She said she was thrilled at the total raised this year for Maggie’s, and added: “We’re very grateful for the support we have received from customers and from the donations of knitting that we receive regularly.

“We would welcome more volunteers to help either by knitting/crafting or helping at stalls, as well as donations of any buttons, ribbon, wool etc. - particularly in our seasonal colours.”

She thanked Smith Anderson - long standing supporters of Maggie’s - for their continuous supply of paper bags; Loch Leven's Larder for selling their Christmas puddings, Santa hats and and now their Easter chicks; Greens of Dunnikier for selling facecloth bunnies; Up She Pops in Kinghorn who have displayed and sold some items; Quirky Gems of Cardenden who donated two folding tables - and all their crafters and knitters

Adam Kent, Maggie’s Fife Fundraising Manager paid tribute to the group’s efforts.

“We are so grateful to Lynne and her incredible team for their hard work and dedication over the years,.” he said.#

“The determination that they have shown to continue to support us despite the ongoing challenges has been nothing short of inspiring, and we’re delighted that their efforts have raised such a tremendous amount of money for the centre. ‘Made for Maggie’s Fife’ really do play a key role in allowing us to be here for those with cancer, and their families.”

Made for Maggie’s stall will be at the Kingsgate Small Business Market April 8-10, May 6-8, and June 3-5.

