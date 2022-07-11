The popular two-day event is back with a full card of events on August 27 and 28.

And everyone taking part will be offered a free running vest from Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre to raise awareness of the support it gives to people across Fife.

The charity, based in the grounds of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, provides free practical, emotional, and social support to people with cancer, and their loved one.

Maggie’s Fife staff proudly show off one of their running vests to be given to all runners in the 2022 Kirkcaldy Parks Festival. Pictured (L-R) Debbie McCrae, Hannah Grüneberg, Adam Kent and Jen Ewing.

Its tie-in comes as the festival marks its return after a hugely successful launch in 2019 before being hit by the pandemic.

It includes a a 10k trail race on the Saturday afternoon, plus the half marathon and a family fun run, all starting from Beveridge Park.

Allan Harley, on behalf of Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival said: “When the event was conceived, our whole ethos was to showcase Kirkcaldy to the best of our ability and to ensure, where possible, that we use local suppliers and promote local entities.

“We are delighted to partner with Maggie’s, a charity which has become part and parcel of the essence of our town.

“We would love for our runners to join with Maggie’s in raising money for the centre.

“Many people in the community will already have benefited, and lots more will do in the future. It would be great if lots of runners took up the offer of free vests and turned the event orange"

The partnership was welcomed by Maggie’s.

Adam Kent, fundraising manager said: “It’s wonderful to have such a brilliant and well organised event right on our doorstep, and we really hope that as many runners as possible decide to run in one of our bright orange Maggie’s vests, as it will definitely help raise awareness of the support that we offer.

“Our centre is reliant on people who fundraise or make donations, so we’re incredibly grateful to anyone who decides to use their space as an opportunity to support the centre. Fingers crossed we see plenty of orange on the day!”