One of Fife’s most popular beaches is set for a major transformation thanks to £750,000 of funding.

Aberdour’s Silver Sands will get upgrade toilet facilities, new EV charging points, secure cycle racks, accessible beach access, a new changing places toilet and outdoor furniture as part of the planned improvements:

The money has come from the Scottish Government's Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund, which is managed by VisitScotland. It forms a significant part a wider £1.3 million improvement package aimed at tackling long-standing infrastructure challenges caused by the beach’s growing popularity.

During peak summer days, there are thousands of visitors to Silver Sands, placing significant pressure on local amenities.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland destination development director, said: “The fund can make a real difference at popular locations, such as Silver Sands.

“Making the beach more accessible to all, and the proposed upgrades to the toilet facilities and outdoor furniture will not only make this a much more mobility-friendly destination but also a more attractive and welcoming one.

“The development of new EV charge points and secure cycle racks will encourage more people to consider using sustainable transport; which combined with improvements to the parking infrastructure will not only help alleviate issues for visitors but also local people who use the beach.

“These developments will continue to improve the experience for visitors and help alleviate pressure on the infrastructure, to ensure this scenic area remains sustainable for years to come.”

The investment was welcomed by Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council's spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning.

He said: “Silver Sands is a jewel in Fife’s coastal crown, and this investment reflects our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience while protecting the area’s natural beauty.

"By improving infrastructure and accessibility, we’re supporting sustainable tourism and ensuring that Silver Sands continues to thrive as a welcoming destination for both locals and visitors.”

Newlay Civil Eng Ltd has been appointed to carry out the works, which will begin this autumn, outside the peak visitor season and are expected to be completed in summer 2026.

Councillor David Barratt, convener of the South and West Fife area committee, added: “After years of pushing for significant investment at Silver Sands, I’m delighted to see these plans moving forward. The improvements will ensure it remains a safe, accessible and welcoming destination for everyone.

“We’re committed to working closely with the community and stakeholders to deliver a project that meets local needs and supports sustainable tourism.”