Masterchef winner set to celebrate launch of Fife charity’s new premises

Staff at Greener Kirkcaldy will be celebrating the official launch of their new community building and The Lang Spoon Community Kitchen at an open day on May 1.

The event will take place at the new premises in 8 East Fergus Place in Kirkcaldy from 2 to 6pm.

They will be joined by a very special guest to help celebrate the launch – Jamie Scott, head chef and patron of The Newport Restaurant and BBC Professional MasterChef winner. Jamie will be doing cooking demonstrations and cooking up some local food to taste.

Visitors will see around the new building, which includes two community kitchens, an events space, a kitchen garden, a new distribution point for Kirkcaldy Foodbank and a new community fridge.

The building will be the base for Greener Kirkcaldy’s other activities, including the Cosy Kingdom energy advice team, repair and reuse workshops, and a free bike-borrowing scheme, which includes six new electric bikes. Locals will be able to find our more about the exciting new programme of activities Greener Kirkcaldy has coming up, including cooking classes and workshops, gardening workshops at Ravenscraig Walled Garden, repair and reuse workshops, cycling and walking activities and volunteering.

Suzy Goodsir, chief executive of Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “We are really excited and proud to show off our new building and community kitchen – a place for everyone in our community to grow, cook, eat and learn.”