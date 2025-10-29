Michael Portillo’s Kirkcaldy links bring him back to town for galleries’ event

Former politician and television broadcaster Michael Portillo returned to Kirkcaldy at the weekend - a town with strong family ties.

He was at the Adam Smith Theatre to meet Guy Peploe, art expert, author and gallery director, for a special event held at the town’s Adam Smith Theatre on Sat which formed part of Kirkcaldy Galleries’ 100th anniversary celebrations.

It brought together the two men whose grandfathers played hugely important roles in the town’s history, in a celebration of the legacy of Scottish art and collecting.

Mr Portillo’s grandfather was John W Blyth, a prominent Kirkcaldy businessman who ran the Hawklymuir Linen Factory on Park Road.

Guy Peploe, left, and Michael Portillo in front of Consider the Lilies by William McTaggart, purchased while Portillo’s grandfather, John W. Blyth, was the first Art Convener of Kirkcaldy Galleries. (Pic: Onfife)

Mr Blyth was an avid art collector and one of his particular interests lay in the Scottish colourists, in particular Guy Peploe’s grandfather, Samuel J. Peploe, who with his contemporaries John Duncan Fergusson, George Leslie Hunter and FCB Cadell, became known as the Scottish Colourists.

And it was his generous loan of many of his own paintings to the newly opened Kirkcaldy Museum and Art Gallery in its formative years which propelled it to become such a major attraction for locals and visitors alike and put Kirkcaldy firmly on the national art map.

Blyth became the first art convener of Kirkcaldy Art Gallery when it opened and in his 36 years in the role, he was instrumental in building up its outstanding collection. Today it still boasts the largest collection of Peploe paintings outside the National Galleries of Scotland.

Although his grandfather died before he was born, Guy grew up surrounded by his paintings and went on to develop a keen interest in the Colourists, studying their work and writing books and papers on the subject.

The two men came together in front of a sold-out audience of art lovers and patrons of Kirkcaldy Galleries as well as supporters of the Scottish Gallery to chat about their ancestors and how their work had influenced the town and its people, bringing art and culture to local residents and visitors.

A lively discussion and slide show covered many topics from Mr Portillo’s family history and his love of art to politics, his popular rail travel television shows and Kirkcaldy itself – its industrial decline and how Kirkcaldy Galleries maintains an important role in the current art scene.

He said: “Coming back to Kirkcaldy is always a huge emotional experience. We love returning to this place. Even though we don’t have any family left here we come back to the paintings.”