New proposals have been drafted which could see 24,000 tenants in the private rented sector in Fife set to get new rights.

Patrick Harvie MSP, Minister for Tenants’ Rights, has launched a new consultation on proposals that will see rent controls, new protections against eviction, the right to redecorate and keep pets.

Mark Ruskell, Scottish Greens Mid Scotland and Fife MSP said: “Everyone has a right to a secure and affordable home, and Greens in government will enhance that with new protections for private tenants in Fife, and the rest of Scotland.

“For too long insecurity and poor conditions have been far too common in the private rented sector and we’ve seen rents increase, even during the pandemic.

“That’s why we need a New Deal for Tenants, with action on unfair evictions and new rights to allow tenants make their house a home.”

