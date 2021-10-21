Negative perceptions are a thing of the past as Fife celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month

Down syndrome is a condition where a person has an extra chromosome which determines how a their body forms and functions as it grows during pregnancy and after birth.

Typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes with babies born with Down syndrome having an extra copy of one of these chromosomes, chromosome 21.

The extra copy of chromosome 21 changes how a baby’s body and brain develop in the womb, which can cause mental and physical differences.

Megan and Callum with Carson and Isla. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Down Syndrome Awareness Month recognises the remarkable contribution people with Down syndrome bring to our families, workplaces, communities and society as a whole.

Held every year in October, the awareness month enables us to be inspired to learn more about this topic and to celebrate people born with Down syndrome and to help eradicate outdated perceptions.

Megan Jarvis, who lives in Markinch with her partner Callum and their children Carson and Isla who has Down syndrome, said: “It was scary when Isla was diagnosed with having Down syndrome as I was unsure about what the future would hold for her.

Cooper on his eighteenth birthday.

"I didn’t know anything about it, and after some research everything I found out about Down syndrome all seemed very negative.

"I eventually found a support group online called Positive About Down Syndrome that showed me that I wasn’t alone as there were many other new and expectant mums out there just like me.

"Down Syndrome Awareness Month is an amazing thing as it shows people that Down syndrome isn’t what everyone thinks it is – there’s nothing negative about having Down syndrome as people who have it can go on to lead great lives.”

Isla making faces for the camera.

Megan adds that since Isla was born she has brought so much joy to her family.

"She has brought us so much joy and happiness, and has taught me how to be more appreciative of life, although at first I was anxious about what people would think and say about her.

"I worried about telling people that she had Down syndrome and I don’t know why – I think I blamed myself as I thought it was only older women who had children with Down syndrome.

Cooper having fun and posing for the camera at home.

"I don’t even think about it now as she is just our Isla. People with Down syndrome are just normal people with feelings and emotions like the rest of us.

"She is a typical annoying younger sister to her brother by stealing all of his toys and loves to dance and clap along to Mr Tumble on the TV.

"We are so lucky to have her in our lives, she lights up a room with her smile and is reaching all of her milestones which we are so happy about.”

Beverley McLean, who lives in Thornton with her husband Ian and their son Cooper who is 18-years-old, said: “Down Syndrome Awareness Month is a great thing as it highlights the positive side of the Down syndrome community.

"When I was pregnant I didn’t know that Cooper would be born with Down syndrome as all of the testing that I had done came back saying everything was fine.

"When he was first laid on my chest I knew straight away that he had Down syndrome, but it was a further 10 days before he was diagnosed.

"Doctors told us that he wouldn’t have any quality of life – it was devastating!”

Beverley goes on to say that although Cooper has Down syndrome he is just like any other typical 18-year-old, and his attitude shows it.

"Even though Cooper has limited vocabulary he can definitely get his point across when he is unhappy and is not scared to tell you – he’s just like any other typical teenager.

"He is such a character, and full of cheekiness and very witty, he is constantly making us laugh – he is the biggest joker going.

“We wouldn’t change Cooper for the world, he completes our whole family by being who he is and he loves and accepts everyone for who they are unconditionally and that is all we could ever ask in return for him.

"Myself, his dad Ian, and his siblings Tiffany, Levi and Carson are so lucky to have him in our lives as is anyone else who knows him.

"Down syndrome awareness month is about celebrating and educating people about all of the positives of someone who has Down syndrome instead of the negatives as this can sometimes be all that is focused on.

"A lot of people can somehow think that their life must be lacking in some way which is far from the truth it’s about the can dos and not the cannots.”

Lynne Scott. manager at Nourish Support Centre for Families With Additional Needs, said: “This campaign is a great opportunity to raise awareness about Down syndrome.

"We often discuss the challenges that our families face, and of course having a child with Down syndrome, or any condition can be challenging.

"We have a few members with Down syndrome, both children and young adults, and coming along to our centre provides an opportunity for families to meet each other.

"This campaign however isn’t about the challenges, it’s about sharing the positives. Watching your child grow and learn is always rewarding, and can feel even more so when there have been challenges along the way.

"We hope that Down Syndrome Awareness Month helps towards a more inclusive and exciting future for people in Fife with Down Syndrome and their families.”

