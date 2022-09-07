New drive for volunteers to join Fife’s Children’s Panels

The positions are open to anyone aged 18 and over who can show empathy, compassion, trust and who have great listening skills.

Panel members are volunteers from local communities who take part in children's hearings.

Their role is to listen and make legal decisions with and for infants, children and young people. They are there to ensure that the young person is at the heart of every decision made.

An appeal for volunteers has been launched

Volunteers will follow a training and development programme and have a very supportive and experienced team who will help them in their journey.

Applications are welcome until the deadline of midnight on October 6.

Apply online at https://chscotland.gov.uk.

Fife Council is hosting a virtual information session for anyone interested in volunteering to find out more.