Taxi fares: This is how much Fife fares will rise and when new charges start

Councillors have signed off the 12.5% increase – the first since 2019.

Their decision came at this week’s meeting of the Regulation and Licensing Committee after talks with taxi firms.

On the table was a proposal to increase the flat fare from £3.20 to £3.60 between 6:00am and 10:00pm.

It came from sub-committee meeting of councillors, officers and taxi associations held in Kirkcaldy Town House last month.

It means a 10-mile journey will rise by 80p to £25.48. The same journey made after 10:00pm will be £32.85.

Businesses said the increase was unavoidable in the face of rising running costs.

A report to councillors stated: “The sub-committee noted that the associations previously commented that it was essential for them to obtain an increase in fares on an annual basis to allow them to keep up their ever-increasing costs.”It took the view the proposal was fair to both operators and passengers - if approved it would come into effect early in December.

The committee agreed a rise was inevitable, but felt it struck a balance so commuters wouldn’t be put off.

Councillor Tom Adams, who chairs the committee, said: “We had to think about the costs of running a taxi business.

“But we didn’t want to put it too high as there was a danger it would put customers off altogether.”