New Fife pet store set to be opened by a unicorn in a UK first

Jollyes opens its doors at Saltire Retail Park in Glenrothes on Saturday, October 8, at 10.00am.

A fun-packed line-up of events is planned for the day, including what is believed to be the first pet store opening by a unicorn, the national animal of Scotland.

Princess, one of their famous unicorns - who masquerades as an adorable miniature Shetland pony – will carry out the official opening.

Princes the unicorn will open the new store

The 5,000 square feet store will employ 10 people, led by store manager Leonard Goddard.

At the opening, children can meet and feed Princess, win prizes and goodie bags and enjoy face painting.

The date for the Glenrothes store opening is two weeks later than originally planned to allow fitting out work to be completed.

Kerry Midgley, Jollyes regional manager, said: “We’re looking forward to opening a store that everyone in Glenrothes can be proud of - and what better way to do it than have Scotland’s national animal, a unicorn, to be there to celebrate the occasion.

“The store is in a great location and we’ve designed it to make it as easy as possible for pet lovers in Glenrothes and the surrounding area to find what they are looking for from small animals, food and accessories to toys and treats.”