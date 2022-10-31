Plans for the new development have been submitted to Fife Council.

Mr Cree Stewart, of Inzievar Glamping, wants permission to change woodland on land east of North Lodge Inzievar Estate, Inzievar,Oakley, into a site for five glamping pods.

He described the area as “an idyllic location” which will attract holidaymakers - as well as a range of people with a passion for the countryside such as artists, hikers, cyclists and photographers.

Stock image of a typical glamping pod

A supporting statement submitted as part of the planning application showed that an existing overgrown access will be renovated and used as access for vehicles.

Mr Stewart said the development would also benefit the local economy.

He said: “This will bring employment and profit to local facilities and shops. The build will have minimal impact on the environment with the majority of the woodland being retained and rest tastefully developed for just the five pods.

