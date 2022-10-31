New glamping pods at Fife woodland unveiled
A new glamping site could soon open near a Fife added to Fife’s tourist destinations.
Plans for the new development have been submitted to Fife Council.
Mr Cree Stewart, of Inzievar Glamping, wants permission to change woodland on land east of North Lodge Inzievar Estate, Inzievar,Oakley, into a site for five glamping pods.
He described the area as “an idyllic location” which will attract holidaymakers - as well as a range of people with a passion for the countryside such as artists, hikers, cyclists and photographers.
A supporting statement submitted as part of the planning application showed that an existing overgrown access will be renovated and used as access for vehicles.
Mr Stewart said the development would also benefit the local economy.
He said: “This will bring employment and profit to local facilities and shops. The build will have minimal impact on the environment with the majority of the woodland being retained and rest tastefully developed for just the five pods.
“We hope this project will have a positive impact on the area and this proposal is directed towards families and couples who will visit and will conduct themselves in a manner that will not have a negative impact on the quiet enjoyment of the countryside.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.