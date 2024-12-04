New Kirkcaldy High Street collectables shop celebrates Fife and Scotland’s history

The doors to a new Kirkcaldy town centre business have opened - and it brings something new to the High Street.

John Dennett has spent the past few months revamping the old Kommandor furniture store at 69 High Street, and will launch Fife Forge on Saturday. It stocks Scottish art, books and collectables with a strong emphasis on the Kingdom’s history.

John owns the shop which was most recently used as a base for the grant making charity Corra Foundation as launched Everyone Every Day - the first project of its kind to come to Fife.

Over the last six months he has taken the building back to its Victorian character - even finding some Lang Toun lino under the carpet - and opened up the back where he plans to create a workshop and space for creatives.

John Dennett is his new Fife Forge shop in Kirkcaldy High Street (Pic: Fife Free Press)

But his immediate focus is launching Fife Forge, and showcasing its collection of goods which spans artwork to movie memorabilia, and books.

John, from Wellington, New Zealand, landed in Kirkcaldy three years ago, via a spell working in the Middle East.

He explained: “I came here looking for a house, and I loved the place. I started to research my heritage and found I have grand parents and cousins from way back in Fife. Maybe that’s why I feel comfortable here.”

His aim is to stock antiques, books, collectables and art with the emphasis on the stories of the people behind what is for sale.

“The heritage here is amazing, but It’s not just an antique shop,” he said. “I want to focus on modern Fife as well. The shop also has movie memorabilia featuring people living now as well as those from the past.”

John has also started work on collecting items of memorabilia from Kirkcaldy’s past to out on display. He already has artefacts from the town’s mining past as well as military items,and he wants to help promote Fife history and stories. There will be items on darts champ Jocky Wilson, along with collectable first edition books, and once the doors open and the shop becomes established, John is looking to make use of the back of the shop which was formerly used as offices.

“There is space to create a workshop and make a creative space for myself and other people and groups who want to use it,” he said, “but that’s for the future.

"We’ve gutted the building, taken out all the false ceilings and gone back to the original stonework,. It’s an on-going project.”