Fife Ethylene Plant at Mossmorran made a donation of £2000 to help buy the life rings, throwing ropes and posts in the town.

It came after a request from the local community council after a teenager was rescued from the water.

The rescuer said it would have been easier for them if there had been a life ring at the scene, and the organisation acted to address residents’ concerns by asking local businesses to help out.

Martin Burrell, FEP Plant Manager (right), is pictured with Sean McLanaghan from Dalgety Bay Community Council (left) and Liam Browne, project manager with Balfour Beatty.

The ethylene plant’s donation helped to buy the safety equipment which has been mounted along the shoreline by Balfour Beatty.

Sean Mclanaghan from Dalgety Bay and Hillend Community Council, said: “We are constantly trying to improve our community, but with limited budgets and volunteers’ time we simply cannot address many of the things we would like to.

“This support from ExxonMobil will allow us to address what we see as a critical shortfall in water safety equipment. It is very much appreciated and has been very well received in the local community.

“It will provide peace of mind for the many thousands of people who use the seafront and water every year.”

Martin Burrell, plant Manager at FEP, said: “When the community council got in touch to ask for our help with this project, we were only too happy to help.