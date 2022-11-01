Vinyl Agogo: Music fans get to DJ their own music at free event in Kirkcaldy
Vinyl fans will get a chance to get behind the decks and share their love of music as a free event returns to the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy this weekend.
The second Vinyl Agogo takes place at the Esplanade venue from 2:00pm to 6:00pmon Sunday - and it is open to all.
The event is being hosted by Nick Harris who ran a recent Northern Soul night at the Kings, and is keen to tap into the growing market for vinyl.
His first event at the Kings last month proved to be a hit.
He will set up his own decks anagain d show people the ropes so they can present their own 20-minute showcase of the music they love.
No DJ-ing skills are necessary - just a passion for vinyl records.
Nick ran similar events in London before relocating to the Lang Toun during lockdown.
The Kings is based at 9 Esplanade , Kirkcaldy.
More information on the event at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/