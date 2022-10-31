Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has unveiled plans to site its new headquarters on the site of the former Smith Anderson paper bag factory in Falkland which closed in 2013.

The multi-use development at the St Johns Works including proposals restaurants, a museum and serviced accommodation and extensive community facilities.

The HQ aims to be a centrepiece for learning about, and showcasing, single malt Scotch whisky, and to provide a place of hospitality for worldwide investors in this commodity.

A small number of cottages will be created as ancillary offices for the headquarters building, as well as visitor accommodation, with some staff accommodation and specialist shops mixed in. It is intended that these shops will complement, not compete with those currently existing in Falkland.

The plans also include relocating the world-famous Valentino Zagatti whisky collection - one of the largest in the world - from the Netherlands to a museum within the building.

SWQI submitted a Planning Application Notices (PAN) to Fife Council in summer, and and a formal application will follow after the 12-week consultation process, which started in August is concluded.

The second public exhibition will be held in person on Tuesday, November 29, between 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Falkland Community Hall, in Back Wynd.

It was previously scheduled for November 9, but has been moved by the team to allow for a more comprehensive follow-up to the first event in August.

It will allow community members who did not visit the digital online event to view the proposals, and the development and design teams will be available to answer questions.

A spokesperson for SWI said: "We're delighted to be giving the public a chance to have a say on our development proposals at Falkland.

"We've held constructive discussions with the community through our initial event and are keen to follow this up by highlighting the revisions made based on the input provided.

"This is an evolving discussion, and we encourage the community to attend our second event, to meet the team and share their views about what they would like to see as part of the scheme.

"This exciting development provides much-needed investment in the community with a globally recognised headquarters for Scotch Whisky Investments.

"We encourage the community to attend, raise any questions they may have and provide feedback. We welcome the opportunity to present our latest designs and engage with residents."

SWI said the development will deliver significant investment, creating employment and tourism opportunities for the village.

The 3.64-hectare St John's Work's site was formerly a linoleum factory and then taken over by Smith Anderson before its closure in 2013, after which it was demolished.

For those unable to attend, the exhibition boards can be viewed on the dedicated project website https://orbitconsultations.scot/falkland/ from November 29.

SWI is also planning a single malt Scotch whisky storage and bottling facility at Southfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes.