New Pride badges for NHS Fife staff to show support for LGTB+ community

It promotes inclusion for LGBT+ people and makes a statement that there’s no place for discrimination in the NHS in Scotland.

All NHS Fife staff can wear it after signing a pledge which says they will be aware of and responsive to issues faced by LGBT+ people accessing care, be a friendly, listening ally who staff and service users can safely approach, and use inclusive language and respect identity

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Fife staff with the new Pride badge

Linda Douglas, NHS Fife director of workforce, said: “We want to do all that we can to challenge discrimination and ensure our support for LGBT+ people is much more visible, that way we make it easier to speak to colleagues and access support when it’s needed most.

"I am proud to sign the pledge and I am encouraging staff across NHS Fife to do likewise."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.