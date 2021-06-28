New Pride badges for NHS Fife staff to show support for LGTB+ community

NHS staff in Fife are set to wear a new Pride badge which demonstrates their commitment to LGBT+ people.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 28th June 2021, 8:21 am

It promotes inclusion for LGBT+ people and makes a statement that there’s no place for discrimination in the NHS in Scotland.

All NHS Fife staff can wear it after signing a pledge which says they will be aware of and responsive to issues faced by LGBT+ people accessing care, be a friendly, listening ally who staff and service users can safely approach, and use inclusive language and respect identity

NHS Fife staff with the new Pride badge

Linda Douglas, NHS Fife director of workforce, said: “We want to do all that we can to challenge discrimination and ensure our support for LGBT+ people is much more visible, that way we make it easier to speak to colleagues and access support when it’s needed most.

"I am proud to sign the pledge and I am encouraging staff across NHS Fife to do likewise."

