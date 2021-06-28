New Pride badges for NHS Fife staff to show support for LGTB+ community
NHS staff in Fife are set to wear a new Pride badge which demonstrates their commitment to LGBT+ people.
It promotes inclusion for LGBT+ people and makes a statement that there’s no place for discrimination in the NHS in Scotland.
All NHS Fife staff can wear it after signing a pledge which says they will be aware of and responsive to issues faced by LGBT+ people accessing care, be a friendly, listening ally who staff and service users can safely approach, and use inclusive language and respect identity
Linda Douglas, NHS Fife director of workforce, said: “We want to do all that we can to challenge discrimination and ensure our support for LGBT+ people is much more visible, that way we make it easier to speak to colleagues and access support when it’s needed most.
"I am proud to sign the pledge and I am encouraging staff across NHS Fife to do likewise."