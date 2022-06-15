New survey on future of Kirkcaldy’s long-closed ABC Cinema

The former ABC in the High Street has been boarded up for over 20 years, but it is now in the hands of a trust - and it wants to hear local views on how the huge venue could be used.

The three-screen cinema had fallen into an appalling state of disrepair, but a significant amount of work has now been done to make it wind and watertight, and clear some of the debris.

The foyer remains largely in tact and there are plans to try to make use of it as an exhibition space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABC Cinema, Kirkcaldy picture dates from 2000

The original Italian marble staircase is still under the old carpets, and many of its features are still in place.

Kirkcaldy Kings Theatre - which has already turned the former YWCA at 9 Esplanade into the Kings Live Lounge - has been working behind the scenes to bring the former cinema back into use.

Now it has engaged consultants to conduct a survey to get as much feedback as possible.

Inside the old main cinema in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Over 200 responses to the online survey have already poured in, and there are also Zoom and face to face sessions set up this and next week.

George Proudfoot, trustee, said: “The response so far has been very encouraging.

“It’s important for the project that we understand what local people think, and what they want to see happen with the cinema.

“We have the Live Lounge up and running, and things are coming together and moving in the same direction - this is the next stage of the process.”

There are presentation and discussion sessions at the Esplanade venue on Thursday (June 16) and 4:00pm and 6:30pm, and again at 4:00pm on Monday 20th

Feedback can also be given online - the survey takes just a few minutes to complete at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/kingskirkcaldy

The former ABC Cinema closed its doors in 2000, and was largely forgotten about for more than 15 years until the trust emerged.