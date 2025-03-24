New volunteers sought as co-directors take the reins at Kirkcaldy Samaritans

The Kirkcaldy branch of the Samaritans has two new faces at the helm and they are urging anyone interested in volunteering to get in touch.

Sheila Ottiwell and Karen Nolan will be leading the local branch of the charity over the next three years as they take on the role of co-directors.

A Samaritans volunteer for almost 20 years, Sheila first became involved with the Kirkcaldy branch when she saw an advert in the local paper, having newly moved to the area.

Volunteering with the charity has brought her friendship as well as a new sense of purpose in supporting people in need.

She said: “I first moved to Kirkcaldy 21 years ago, and I didn’t know anybody at all.

"My mother was a Samaritan, so when I saw an advert looking for volunteers to join, I thought it would be a lovely way to connect with other like-minded people in the area and support a charity that my mother and I have both felt so close to.

"Growing our volunteer numbers is a big priority for us. The more volunteers we have, the more diverse skills we have to be able to support a wider group of people.

"I’m honoured to be branch director alongside Karen and to help support our branch to continue delivering the incredible support that they do for people in some of their most difficult moments.”

Karen has been volunteering with Samaritans for two years and was particularly touched to be asked to serve as co-director of the branch.

"I have always been very keen on volunteering with Samaritans; however, the time was never right,” she explained.

"I am a good listener and wanted to give something back. Mental health, loneliness and feelings of despair are so prevalent just now, it’s a humbling experience to support in such a small way. I really enjoy working with Sheila and we make a good team.

"The Kirkcaldy branch is a great team, and we all support and work with each other.

"Our goals are to be inclusive, flexible and nurturing to our volunteers.

"We hope to increase our volunteer numbers so that we can be there for more people who need us at times of crisis. It’s a privilege to be a Samaritan.

There are many different ways to get involved in volunteering with Samaritans, it all depends on what skills you have and how much time you’ve got to give. Those interested in volunteering at the Kirkcaldy branch can find out more here.

Since the first Samaritans branch in Scotland answered its first call for help in 1959, there are now 19 branches and nearly 1000 volunteers stretching from the Borders to the Highlands & Islands. Volunteers are available every day and night through the helpline, with the charity also providing community outreach support in Scottish prisons, schools, hospitals, and on the rail network.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even on a mobile without credit. Or you can email [email protected].