NHS Fife releases photos from simulated major incident to test hospital’s emergency response

A simulated major incident was being staged at Fife’s biggest hospital this morning to test its readiness for any real live situation.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 6:27 pm

The planning event simulated a real live major incident at the Victoria Hospital’s emergency department in Kirkcaldy.

Health bosses said it had no impact on services.

The exercise took place at Victoria Hospital this morning

Susan Cameron, NHS Fife’s head of resilience,, said: “Emergency planning is crucial to ensuring we can respond effectively to major incidents, and these types of exercise are vital in helping us test our plans to make sure we are as prepared as we can be for such events.

“The emergency department is most often at the centre of our response to major incidents and the simulated event will allow us to test a realistic possible scenario in real-time.

"We can subsequently then tailor our planning to make sure that robust protocols are in place to help us manage real emergencies as effectively as possible.

Frontline hospital workers were put through a simulated emergency situation

“We want to reassure anyone who happens to have observed part of the exercise taking place that this is a simulation, and that our emergency department remained open and unaffected throughout the duration of the event.”

