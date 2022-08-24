News you can trust since 1871
Plans for 44 homes near Fife cemetery get go ahead despite more than 70 objections

Plans for a new housing development in a Fife town which faced more than 70 objections have been given the go-ahead by councillors.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:20 pm
The 44 homes will be built on a greenfield site on Kinross Road, Leslie, next to the town’s cemetery.

The houses will include a mix of bungalows, and two-storey houses, in both detached and semi-detached arrangements.

The bungalows would all contain two bedrooms and the two-storey houses would consist of 14 two-bed, 13 three-bed and five four-bed houses.

Kingdom Housing and Campion Homes are behind the Leslie development

It would also include allotments and a community orchard.

The application came from Kingdom Housing Association and Campion Homes.

Objectors had branded the development “ill considered.”

They said it would have a significant impact on the area - and pointed to a similar bid to develop the land that was refused 31 years ago from Thomas Mitchell Homes.

Objections centred around it creating a precedent, as well as increased pressure on local services and amenities, and more traffic.

A report to the committee recommended approval, noting there were no alternative sites that could be developed.

Councillors were told there was a strong need for special housing in the town.

