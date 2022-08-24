Plans for 44 homes near Fife cemetery get go ahead despite more than 70 objections
Plans for a new housing development in a Fife town which faced more than 70 objections have been given the go-ahead by councillors.
The 44 homes will be built on a greenfield site on Kinross Road, Leslie, next to the town’s cemetery.
The houses will include a mix of bungalows, and two-storey houses, in both detached and semi-detached arrangements.
The bungalows would all contain two bedrooms and the two-storey houses would consist of 14 two-bed, 13 three-bed and five four-bed houses.
It would also include allotments and a community orchard.
The application came from Kingdom Housing Association and Campion Homes.
Objectors had branded the development “ill considered.”
They said it would have a significant impact on the area - and pointed to a similar bid to develop the land that was refused 31 years ago from Thomas Mitchell Homes.
Objections centred around it creating a precedent, as well as increased pressure on local services and amenities, and more traffic.
A report to the committee recommended approval, noting there were no alternative sites that could be developed.
Councillors were told there was a strong need for special housing in the town.