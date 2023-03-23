OBE for Kirkcaldy’s man’s 47 years service to police
A Kirkcaldy man was presented with his OBE in a ceremony held at Windsor Castle recently.
Iain Marnock was honoured for 47 years service in the police.
He was born in Kirkcaldy and spent his formative years in Auchtertool having attended Balwearie High School.
In 1976 Iain joined Fife Constabulary, serving at Levenmouth Police Station before moving to Thames Valley Police in 1980. Iain has been employed in the surveillance arena since 1985.
Iain, who received his OBE from HRH The Princess Royal, said: “To receive the award from Princess Anne was a fantastic experience. I was delighted that my wife, daughter and mother were present to share the experience.
“My years at Balwearie bring many happy memories, it’s a few years since I started work at Methil, a grounding which has always stood me in good stead. I am honoured and humbled to be recognised for my work.”
Iain stays in Berkshire but still returns to his native Scotland when he can.
In a police press release to announce his OBE, it said of Iain: “He is respected by all and his influence spans dozens of partners and agencies across the UK who say they are not sure there is anyone else who has given so much to the development of surveillance and covert tactics throughout the last 40 years.”