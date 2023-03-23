Iain Marnock was honoured for 47 years service in the police.

He was born in Kirkcaldy and spent his formative years in Auchtertool having attended Balwearie High School.

In 1976 Iain joined Fife Constabulary, serving at Levenmouth Police Station before moving to Thames Valley Police in 1980. Iain has been employed in the surveillance arena since 1985.

Iain Marnock receives his OBE from the Princess Royal

Iain, who received his OBE from HRH The Princess Royal, said: “To receive the award from Princess Anne was a fantastic experience. I was delighted that my wife, daughter and mother were present to share the experience.

“My years at Balwearie bring many happy memories, it’s a few years since I started work at Methil, a grounding which has always stood me in good stead. I am honoured and humbled to be recognised for my work.”

Iain stays in Berkshire but still returns to his native Scotland when he can.