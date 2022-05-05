Over 40 people attended a series of events, were curious to see what the group will be offering in its new home in Ravenscraig Park.

The Men’s Shed recently moved into the former changing pavilion after a four year battle to find suitable premises.

Kirkcaldy Men's Shed secretary, Margaret Smith. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

And after launching a £20,000 clean-up campaign for the dilapidated building, the group is well on track to re-open and start accepting new members.

The charity, which tackles social-isolation and contributes to community development projects, has already completed installing adequate heating throughout the building as well as painting.

Margaret Smith, secretary, said: “We had a lot of interest at our open day sessions last week with quite a few people coming along to see what we do here.

"There were rooms set up with a lot of our arts and crafts projects to show visitors that we do a lot more than just wood work and turning.

"The refurbishment of our new home is coming along nicely as well, we’ve finally got the heating sorted as well as completing a lot of the paint work that was needing done.

"Although we are doing a lot of the work ourselves, we still need to raise around £20,000, so any support that we can gain from the community and businesses would be greatly appreciated."

Margaret said that the Men’s Shed is planning on holding a craft fayre at its new base on Saturday, May 28, and will be raising funds with raffles and tombolas, as well as having a craft sale.

"We are happy to announce that we will be hosting a craft fayre at the end of the month for people to come along to take part and to maybe win some of the amazing prizes that we have,” she said. "There has already been a lot of interest so it should be a great day for all.