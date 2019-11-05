Opening hours cut at Fife swimming pool

The opening hours at a local swimming pool are to be cut.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is chopping 20 hours out of the operating hours time at Bowhill pool in Cardenden.

Cowdenbeath is also being hit as part of the latest cutbacks announced by the management team.

It follows similar moves in north-east Fife which saw a huge backlash in Cupar and St Andrews.

The trust says the moves are necessary to balance the books.

People who use Bowhill will see a cut of 20 hours with opening times being moved from 10:00am. to 2:00pm Monday to Thursday.

Two swimming classes will have to be rescheduled as a result.

Earlier closing will knock almost nine hours off Cowdenbeath’s accessibility.

Wendy Watson, chief operating officer of the trust, said: “Despite consistent prudent financial management, the trust must now balance its budget with the funding level recently announced by Fife Council.

“The funding package, coupled with projected income which can be generated from centres and their programmes means the trust will not be able to maintain the current levels of existing services.

“This will inevitably affect the opening hours at some sports and leisure facilities across Fife.

“As a charitable trust, we have a responsibility to ensure the financial sustainability of our programmes and facilities for the benefit of the wider community.

“Any decision to change any aspect of our service delivery is taken with the objective of ensuring programmes and services are available for a range of users, as, unlike a private operator, we are committed to providing programmes and facilities for all ages and abilities.”