Outrage at 'despicable' vandals as graffiti mars Kirkcaldy waterfront
Vandals who spray-painted distinctive graffiti along parts of Kirkcaldy’s sea wall have been branded thoughtless.
Around half a dozen slogans were spray-painted – and similar handiwork was daubed on the front of the mass vaccine centre at the former M&S Store in the High Street.
The graffiti first appeared at the beginning of this week, with the slogan ‘Don’t believe the hype’ as well as the words ‘Abuse’ and ‘Abuser’ among other illegible designs.
Cllr Cameron said: “I have been dealing with this despicable act of vandalism and I’ve reported it to Fife Council which currently has the Community Payback Team out removing the graffiti.
"We need to highlight this problem as someone in our community knows who is responsible for doing this.
"The graffiti has very distinctive handwriting.”He added: "I’m absolutely furious that someone has done this to our beautiful seafront that thousands of people use this area for walks and recreation – it’s sickening.”
Cllr Cameron added the graffiti that appeared at the start of the week was swiftly removed by Fife Council, but the vandal struck again just days later.
“For the graffiti to be removed only for the vandal to strike again is disgusting,” he added.
"This needs to stop immediately, and I’m asking that if anyone knows who is doing this to come forward, even anonymously, to Police Scotland or Fife Council.
"Clearly someone has to know who did this.
"Currently the Community Payback Team are three quarters the way to removing the graffiti and I would like to thank them for the fantastic job they have done.”