Over 30 Fife artists take over Adam Smith Theatre for free weekend-long showcase

Fife’s vibrant creative arts scene will step into the spotlight at the Adam Smith Theatre this weekend for a major showcase.

More than 30 artists from across the region will take over two rooms at the Kirkcaldy venue for a free event that is open to all. It includes workshops, and a chance to meet their artists amends their diverse work.

The event has been organised by Central Fife Artists Collective, and is their biggest to date. The group was formed to give professional artists, makers and designers across Central Fife the opportunity to show their work ​to the public and celebrate the wealth of creativity in the Kingdom.

Kirsty MacDonald, of SK Furniture Design is one of the artists taking part, as well as a committee member who has helped pull it altogether.

She said: “This is our biggest show - we’ve never done anything so big before. Last year around eight to ten artists got together in one venue and felt they got more visitors that way. We are trying to make it easier for people to see us, and see the range of art and creativity across central Fife.”

The collective will take over two of the theatre’s suites - the Beveridge Suite and the Advantage which is downstairs. The weekend event begins with a Friday evening preview from 7:00pm to 9:00pm which is open to all, and two full days across Saturday and Sunday from 10:30am to 4:30pm.

The artists taking part cover a huge range of styled and disciplines - from jewellery making to painting, 3D design and furniture design - and they will be present to talk about their work, while there are also workshops being staged each day which people can take part in.

They include a water colour class led by Burntisland based Leo du Feu, jewellery with Fay McGlashan, and printmaker, painter, weaver, Susan Smith, also from Burntisland. There will also be fun colour-in for youngsters who attend.

“It is exciting to do this,” added Kirsty. “We have a new committee, and this is also something new for us. We hope that lots of people will be able to see many more artists all based in Fife.”

> The collective’s Open Studios weekend follows on September 20-21 when 28 artists, from North Queensferry to Glenrothes and Lundin Links, open their studios. Disciplines in both events include painting, jewellery, printmaking, ceramics, textiles, glass and mixed media. 20th & 21st September 2024 - 10.30 – 4.30pm

> Follow the collective on Instagram at @centralfifeartistscollective